The City of Moline and its administrator Doug Maxeiner have agreed to part ways effective immediately, Mayor Stephanie Acri said Tuesday night.
According to a news release issued by the city Tuesday night, the decision was mutually agreed upon by the city council and Maxeiner.
Maxeiner became Moline’s city administrator in May of 2017. Before that he had served as village administrator in Wauconda, Illinois.
No reason was given for the separation, but Acri said that it was mutual and amicable and that she and the council “wish him well in his future endeavors.”
In the news release issued by the city, Maxeiner said that he is “…grateful for the opportunity in Moline and will miss the daily interaction and professional relationships he has built with the City of Moline staff and elected officials, governmental and non-profit partners, and the residents of Moline.”
Public Works Director J. D. Schulte will serve as the interim city administrator until the council appoints someone to the position permanently. A search for a new city administrator will begin soon.