A search and rescue expert and family of a still-missing 2-year-old are critical of Rock Island's response to the boy's drowning.
While no one is suggesting a quicker response could have spared the life of Hawk Newberry, some say his body could have been found by now if the city hadn't waited nine days to ask for help in the search.
Fire Chief Jeff Yerkey acknowledged Thursday that local resources are limited and the city's efforts to find the boy "depends on manpower."
The chief said local search teams conducted "a thorough search within the first 48 hours" after the drowning, though the diver who searched the area of the dock at Schwiebert Riverfront Park became trapped by debris and was unable to conduct a thorough search.
It was not until the boy's great uncle, John Bell, made a call to Mayor Mike Thoms, Bell said, that city officials got together and decided to ask for help. By the time the decision was made to call in search and rescue teams, nine days had passed since the child fell into the river.
"They should've brought those cameras in right away," Bell said Thursday of the 360-degree underwater camera and sonar device that were deployed Wednesday night and Thursday. "I do appreciate what they did last (Wednesday) night.
"My son and I went into the water under the dock to pull out the debris so the divers could get back in there. We did that with no gear. They dropped the ball, but we weren't willing to give up. Why didn't the professionals with the training and the gear go in and do that? When they didn't do it after almost a week, we got in there and did it ourselves."
Hawk's mother, Nikki Newberry, said she appreciates that the city has made an effort, but she said her extended family was put in a position of desperation. When they saw no one was searching the area of the dock after a couple of days, her uncle and cousin and others took it upon themselves to do so.
"The diver wouldn't have been able to go back in there Wednesday without the work Uncle John (Bell) and Little John (Bell's son) did," she said. "The searchers wouldn't be able to do what they're doing now if Little John hadn't pulled all that debris onto the dock.
"This isn't someone who lost their cell phone. It's my 2-year-old son."
Newberry said she had conversations with out-of-town search and rescue experts and concluded that emergency responders in communities along the Mississippi River should be better prepared to launch an all-out search.
"This is a learning experience for them," she said. "Now maybe they'll get things in order and have some protocol."
Gia Hoffman, of the Kankakee, Illinois-based Missing Person Awareness Network, said backup search teams should have been called the day Hawk disappeared. She also cited a lack of protocol for an organized response to a drowning.
"The lead agency (the Rock Island Fire Department) has to make the first request to the Illinois Search and Rescue Council," she said. "Once that happens, the Council goes into action. It should have happened the first day. That finally happened last night (Wednesday). They (Rock Island first responders) didn't even have the phone number.
"There's no protocol here."
Despite the criticism, the fire department led a search over the past two days that included multiple agencies and teams. The Rock Island Arsenal launched its boat to help, along with the Department of Natural Resources. Staff from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers also contacted the city to offer help, the fire chief said, and Christian Aid Ministries sent a search and rescue team and gear from Ohio.
Newberry and Bell also set out from the docks in a borrowed pontoon boat to search the downstream shoreline, and Hawk's maternal grandmother, Bonnie Newberry, waited with friends on a blanket in the park above the dock.
She said the family plans to have a funeral service at Schwiebert and plans to bury Hawk's remains in a cemetery in Milan, where other family members are buried. She said her daughter was brave to ask difficult questions, including what the boy's body is likely to look like now, so she knows what she's looking for while searching.
"Even when you don't want to hear the answer, you have to ask," she said. "Finding him is the most important thing right now. I want it to end, so it can start. You know what I mean?"
As the family and others waited for news, they noticed something they've been seeing since the accident: the almost-constant presence of hawks, circling above the docks.
"Maybe they're always here, and we just never noticed," Nikki Newberry said. "Since the first day, there are always hawks overhead; just flocks of them."