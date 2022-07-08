 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Silvis partners with WIU students for lead service line replacement project

The City of Silvis is partnering with Western Illinois University to complete an inventory of lead water service lines that exist in the community. 

Students from WIU will be going door-to-door July 11th through the 14th identifying the material for each residential service line as part of phase one of the service line replacement project.

They will locate the service line, take a picture and document information. It will take about five minutes to complete the process at each residence. 

If residents have questions regarding the project, they should reach out to Joe Rockwell or Nevada Lemke at Silvis City Hall at (309) 792-9181.  

