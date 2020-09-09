City officials want to know what you think of Davenport. Here's why and how to respond

Two years ago, Davenport residents cited the condition of the city's streets as a top priority, with 44 percent stating streets were in "poor" condition.
Now, more than $30 million worth of city construction projects are underway or completed as part of a more then $34 million investment in the city's sewers and roads dedicated in last year's fiscal budget.
City officials say the investment — which included a 17.1% increase in non-grant funding specifically for street maintenance projects from FY 2019 to FY 2020 and a 25.8% increase from FY 2020 to FY 2021 — came in direct response to priorities outlined by residents from a 2018 community survey.
Residents now have another chance to weigh in on where the city should prioritize its funding and resources as city officials begin to formulate a new budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021.
City officials this week mailed a community survey to 5,000 randomly selected households asking for their input on city services, from street repairs to city parks to public safety and libraries.
The survey is designed to measure the community's satisfaction with the quality of city services and life in Davenport, and help guide city priorities and budgeting, said city Management Analyst Meghan Murray.
Responses will be used in the development of the the city's annual operating and capital improvement budgets, as well as guide development of an annual city workplan, Murray said.
Davenport has conducted a biennial community survey since 2006.
"The time you invest in this survey will influence many of the decisions that will be made about the city's future," Mayor Mike Matson said in a letter mailed with the survey. "Your responses will also allow city leadership and staff to identify and address many of the opportunities and challenges facing the community."
That includes issues of public safety and race relations, with city officials scheduled to meet later this month to discuss recommended police reform proposals in the wake of nationwide and local protests and demonstrations against police brutality and racial injustice.
The survey is being conducted by ETC Institute of Olathe, Kan., and takes about 15 minutes to complete. It can be mailed back in a provided self-addressed, stamped envelope or completed online, according to a city press release.
Residents may receive a phone call reminding them to complete the survey. All responses will remain confidential, and the city will not be informed who received or completed a survey, Murray said.
Those who did not receive an official survey in the mail will have an opportunity to complete the survey in mid-October for a limited time. Results will be made publicly available in December and discussed at public forums during the upcoming city budget cycle, Murray said.
Other priorities identified by Davenport residents in 2018 included improved quality of neighborhoods and police services. City leaders responded by creating a unit to focus on investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; adding four more police officers; and adding a code enforcement officer.
Results of past citizens surveys can viewed here on the city's website.
