City officials want to know what you think of Davenport. Here's why and how to respond

Responses will be used in the development of the the city's annual operating and capital improvement budgets, as well as guide development of an annual city workplan, Murray said.

Davenport has conducted a biennial community survey since 2006.

"The time you invest in this survey will influence many of the decisions that will be made about the city's future," Mayor Mike Matson said in a letter mailed with the survey. "Your responses will also allow city leadership and staff to identify and address many of the opportunities and challenges facing the community."

That includes issues of public safety and race relations, with city officials scheduled to meet later this month to discuss recommended police reform proposals in the wake of nationwide and local protests and demonstrations against police brutality and racial injustice.

The survey is being conducted by ETC Institute of Olathe, Kan., and takes about 15 minutes to complete. It can be mailed back in a provided self-addressed, stamped envelope or completed online, according to a city press release.