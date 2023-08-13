A city-owned abandoned building in Clinton unexpectedly collapsed Friday at 1006-1008 South 4th St., city officials said in a news release.

The building was posted against trespassing and was secured against unlawful entry, but it is possible unknown persons may have illegally entered the building.

City officials are assessing the safety of the remaining portions of the building.

At this time, the city has no reason to believe anyone is in the building and a search of the debris will begin as soon as possible, officials said.

The westernmost lane and a half of South 4th Street will be closed until further notice.

The easternmost lane of South 4th Street will be reopened after rubble is cleared.

South 4th Street is a one-way southbound street.

City officials said the city was forced to acquire the building by court order in September of 2021, because the previous owners allowed the building to fall into disrepair.

The city had planned to demolish it, but due to the large expense of demolition and lack of tax dollars, the city applied for and was awarded a $500,000 EPA Brownfields Cleanup Grant in June.

The city has begun the process for remediating and demolishing the remaining building.