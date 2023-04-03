Establishing Rock Island as a port district could be a game-changer for a city the governor’s office describes as “economically distressed.”

When some people think of ports, they imagine docks and shipping containers. But there is more to a port, including available state and federal money. That funding is one reason Rock Island is pursuing a port designation. Without it, cities like Rock Island are leaving money on the table, leaders say.

Illinois State Sen. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, has filed legislation that would create the Rock Island Regional Port District Act, or Senate Bill 1897. The designation provides another way for the city to receive more infrastructure funding, all while encouraging the use of the waterways and other means of transportation to efficiently move goods.

"If you have a port district, you can apply for federal grants and other federal funding to make improvements within that port district," Halpin said.

Rock Island’s port designation would encompass the entire city as a port district.

An administrative and governing body would oversee the port district, and the City Council would serve as the governing and administrative body.

According to the bill, those managing the port would oversee conditions within the district, adopt priorities and plans for redevelopment, issue permits for construction and deposit of sediments in, around or near navigable waters, locate and establish dock, shore or harbor lines, and regulate the anchorage, moorage and speed of waterborne vessels.

Having the entire city designated as a port district gives it the leverage needed for applying for more infrastructure grants, especially for areas that are in a state of disrepair.

Corn Belt Ports

Rock Island’s port designation would become one of many within the Illinois Waterway Ports and Terminals, the Mid-America Port Commission and the Mississippi River Ports of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois port statistical areas — more commonly referred to as the Corn Belt Ports.

The Corn Belt Ports are above Lock & Dam 26 on the Mississippi River, from Dubuque to Peoria and all the way down to Quincy.

Together, the Corn Belt Ports make up the nation's largest inland port.

The Port Statistical Areas create a way to measure commerce in a given area, and the federal Waterborne Commerce Statistics Center tracks goods that move along the Mississippi River.

Shipping data is collected and maintained, reflecting each area’s commercial productivity. Then, federal dollars and other financing are tied to how much commercial productivity is collected at a given terminal, such as a barge terminal.

Executive coordinating director of the tri-state Corn Belt Ports, Robert Sinkler, was a leading force in getting the sprawling network of ports along the Mississippi River a federal port designation in late 2020. Billions of dollars since the designation have been invested across the region for infrastructure updates.

"We've always said you can't invest in a port that doesn't exist," Sinkler said. "There are are a lot of federal and state funding programs out there for ports."

Grant funding is available through development entities and government organizations. At the state and federal level, Sinkler said, there are multiple programs, including set-aside funds by state departments of transportation.

Establishing Rock Island as a port district would open those financial doors to the city, providing them the opportunity to apply for and potentially receive funding for specific projects that are around, in or near port facilities.

Regionally, Savanna and Dubuque have taken advantage and are going after state and federal funds to make port-related infrastructure improvements.

Savanna was awarded $7 million for land acquisition, remediation and utilities in fiscal year 2021 through the Rebuild Illinois port facilities capital investment grant program.

In 2021, Dubuque was awarded $5 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Nationally Significant Freight & Highway Projects program. Funds are being used to improve the Gavilon marine port and rail facility at the Port of Dubuque.

For the first time in history, Sinkler said, the Quad-Cities will have a seat at the ports table. Until now, the area had the only interstate crossing on the Mississippi River without a recognized port on either side of the river.

"The Quad-Cities is the geographic center of the Upper Mississippi River Ports of Illinois and Iowa," Sinkler said. "We clearly are excited that there's another potential port joining the Illinois ports family."

The city does own a public port terminal in the industrial park off Illinois Route 92.

Located at 700 Mill St., the Rock Island Intermodal Marine Terminal helps transport freight from barge to rail to truck, using inland waterways. The city owns the terminal and leases it to Alter Logistics.

A dozen products are handled at the terminal, with fertilizer and salt for roadways being the most-transferred commodities.

Tom Streight, sales and marketing vice-president for Alter, said the company had operated at the Rock Island terminal since the early 1980s and had made a number of improvements, including a renovated seawall for barge access and a 40,000-ton fertilizer warehouse.

A port district designation for Rock Island, Streight said, would allow for more infrastructure improvements at the terminal. On the wish list are terminal upgrades, expansion of rail transportation and roadway improvements.

"Some of these federal grants are only available to governmental agencies like a port authority," he said.

The designation allows for more than just a terminal to receive funding. Infrastructure that is in, around or near port facilities that accommodate related traffic also qualify for funds.

Future investments

While Rock Island has not yet produced a full list of specific projects and related funding pursuits, the City Council has at least one on its list — improvements to the city-owned marina that needs millions in repairs.

Located upstream of the city's port terminal is Sunset Marina, which needs $16 million in repairs to address aging docks, dredging, and other infrastructure needs.

Council members in the past have gone back and forth on the wisdom and necessity of investing in the marina, and many have sought to find outside financial support. A port designation could be the ticket.

"We need to dredge the marina. We've been losing boaters and losing revenue because it is getting too shallow in there," Mayor Mike Thoms said. "We need to bring it back up to Class A standards to attract and bring revenue back into the marina."

A feasibility study done by Edgewater was shared with the council in February, which concluded: Much of the marina, especially the docks, are well past their useful life, nothing is ADA compliant nor are the electrical utilities up to current code, and there are ongoing problems with shallow water.

The study recommended the city maintain ownership but consider a third-party operator. It also recommended a full renovation and modernization of the marina.

But how can a small boat marina receive federal funds from a port designation?

Signed into law by President Joe Biden in late 2021, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act invested $17 billion in port infrastructure and waterways. Millions of funds were set aside for different aspects of improving port infrastructure, including funds for small ports and marinas.

In other words, a port designation would allow the city to apply for significant funding for Sunset Marina through the Infrastructure bill.

"We need access to funds to maintain these things — to keep and retain the business and people that we have," Thoms said.

If approved, the port designation would become Illinois' 20th port district.

The bill has passed the Senate and is awaiting further consideration in the House before it is sent to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's desk.