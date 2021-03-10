City wants to know: What does the future of Davenport parks look like to you?

Davenport city officials will host an online meeting Thursday evening to solicit public feedback on what members of the community would like to see included in future parks and recreation development in Davenport.

The virtual meeting, scheduled for 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 11, will provide an update to the city's ongoing Parks and Recreation Master Plan project, according to a city Facebook post. A brief summary of the work completed to date and next steps will be given by a city-hired design team, according to the post.

Attendees will then have an opportunity to participate in an online survey and will be introduced to the projects' public engagement portal to provide additional feedback.

Citizens must pre-register for the event at http://bit.ly/3kZoGb2.

