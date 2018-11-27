A short agenda and a blast of winter weather combined to make the Wilton City Council's Monday night meeting one of the shortest ever. City Administrator Chris Ball reported Tuesday morning the meeting wrapped up within 20 minutes.
Ball said praise was given to city workers for their work in clearing streets of Sunday's heavy snowfall. "Several council members made a comment about how well the guys did on that," said Ball.
In other business, Ball reported:
- The council approved payment of bills totaling $1,268,699.
- The council approved payment of Pay Application No. 14 of $72,763 to Cornerstone Commercial Contractors of Corning, Iowa for the Downtown Facade Improvement Program.