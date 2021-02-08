cityofdavenportiowa.com is down due to technical difficulties

The City of Davenport is currently experiencing problems with its website https://cityofdavenportiowa.com/.
According to a Facebook post on the city's Public Works page the outage has been since Saturday.
"6:30 PM - Saturday, February 6 | The City of #Davenport's website is down due to circumstances beyond our control. Our website provider has experienced a system-wide hardware issue. Rest assured, we are in constant communication and expect this to be a temporary disruption. In the meantime, there are ways you can still do business with us:"
Public Works Requests for Service - https://business.facebook.com/davenport.../app/262068025113/
Payment Center – https://request.davenportiowa.com/.../payment/center.egov
Other Requests – https://request.davenportiowa.com/.../action/center.egov
Quad-City Times