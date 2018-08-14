Davenport’s civil rights commission on Tuesday approved a cost-of-living pay bump for director Latrice Lacey, a move that comes as city officials are considering a proposal to remove employee management from commissioners’ job duties.
Commissioner Ben Hahn said there has been “speculation about (Lacey’s) personal problems and whether a raise is appropriate” by some around City Hall and “possibly in the media.” He noted that the commission chose “not to take any action when that was brought to our attention by the director,” saying a decision not to approve the raise could be viewed as "punitive."
Lacey faces several misdemeanor charges over a dispute earlier this year in which she allegedly struck a man with a 2-pound sledgehammer, breaking his glasses and injuring his back and arm. Davenport police have said that witnesses and a video recording point to Lacey as the primary aggressor. Her court trial is scheduled to resume in November in Scott County District Court.
For her part, Lacey has questioned why the pending misdemeanor charges would be relevant in the context of her pay raise, saying the cost-of-living increase matches what other department heads receive each year. Similar sentiments were expressed by the commissioners as they discussed the matter.
The raise increases the director’s yearly salary by 2 percent, to $117,383 from $115,081. The commission decided to retroactively apply the raise, which takes dates back to July 1.
Meanwhile, some Davenport aldermen have raised concerns over whether the commission, a seven-member panel of residents that oversees the city’s civil rights office, is following best practices when it makes decisions about its budget.
During a meeting with the Quad-City Times editorial board earlier this month, Alderwoman Kerri Tompkins, 8th Ward, said pay increases for the civil rights director should be based on the same performance evaluations that other city department heads receive.
"The issue is there needs to be a process, and the past few months have certainly pointed out that there’s definitely a gap in that,” she said.
The commission, a seven-member panel of residents, oversees the city’s civil rights office, which employs a handful of people and runs on about $560,000 annually. The office investigates potential civil rights violations happening in Davenport, such as unfair housing and employment practices.
In recent weeks, public hearings were held to discuss a proposed city ordinance that would take away administrative oversight from the city’s civil rights commission and place that power with a three-member governing board led by aldermen. Aldermen voted to stall the proposal last week amid mounting public backlash.
Proponents have billed the city rule change as an opportunity to improve the way civil rights complaints are handled and possibly expand the protections the city offers. On the other hand, critics have labeled the move as a power grab, saying the proposal is illegal under Iowa law and would remove the commission’s ability to act independently of the city’s elected officials.