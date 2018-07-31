Davenport’s civil rights commission on Tuesday condemned a proposed city ordinance that would give some its responsibilities to elected officials, labeling the action as an “unfortunate abuse of power” and “a huge conflict of interest.”
Commissioners say the proposal introduced last week violates a state law that establishes their duties, namely a section concerning employee management. They also accuse city leaders of seeking to “usurp” the commission for “personal gain.”
“This is a huge conflict of interest for the Mayor and Council to undertake such a change and exclude such a broad range of public employees from protection under the municipal civil rights ordinance,” Susie Greenwalt, who chairs the commission, wrote in a statement Tuesday.
Meanwhile, city officials have said the proposal would do nothing to remove the commission’s independence. They also contend the proposed city code rewrite follows mandatory requirements set by state law.
At issue is an initiative forwarded by aldermen that would take away administrative oversight from the seven-member panel of Davenport residents. Under the proposed ordinance, the city would still have a hearing board composed of residents with the chief task of reviewing local civil rights complaints, such as concerns on unfair housing and employment practices. But management of the city’s handful of civil rights office employees, including the director, would instead be controlled by a three-member governing board of aldermen.
Also included in the ordinance is a path for the city to hire outside attorneys to handle the legal side of civil rights complaints, a process that is currently done in-house by employees on the city payroll.
The commission's rebuke comes one day after members held an off-schedule meeting to privately discuss a lawsuit, the exact nature of which remains unclear. State law allows government bodies to meet outside of public view to talk about pending or ongoing legal action.