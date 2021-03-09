Civil Rights Commission frustrated by inaction by Davenport City Council on policing reforms

Alderwoman Judith Lee, 8th Ward, also questioned how such a board would operate under the framework of state law, where officers are entitled to qualified immunity when their actions do not violate a clearly established statutory or constitutional right. And the Iowa Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights states officers cannot be disciplined or terminated arbitrarily, which also present challenges that need to be analyzed, Lee said at the time.

Lee said Tuesday she would support another special meeting between the council and commission to look at the report and identify a strategy for moving forward.

"I'm very happy that they want to follow through on their report," Lee said. "It's really important. ... But, we also need to look at what potential problems we have with regard to the use of implicit bias or qualified immunity within our police department, because I don't want to come up with a solution in chase of a problem if it doesn't exist here. To be honest, I don't know if it exists. It's easy to say it does, but I don't know it does in fact."