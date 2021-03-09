Civil Rights Commission frustrated by inaction by Davenport City Council on policing reforms

Members of the Davenport Civil Rights commission voiced their frustration Tuesday at inaction by Davenport aldermen to take up policing reforms proposed this fall, while other cities around the state and nation move forward.
"And we have not heard (a single) word," Civil Rights Commission member Henry Karp said. "It has not gone before the city council for action, and it’s beyond time for us to approach the city to say, ‘What’s going on here?’ ... They’ve done nothing based upon our recommendations that we are aware of."
Other commission members echoed the comment and discussed the need to find and develop allies within city administration and the council to push the proposals forward onto a city council agenda.
Commission member Richard Pokora expressed skepticism such a move would be fruitful, arguing City Council's "neglect on the issue" and the announced resignation of its lone Black alderman, who criticized his colleagues and city staff for being "tone deaf" when it comes to addressing racial inequality and discrimination in the city, means the "handwriting (is) on the wall."
Other Iowa cities have taken steps to reform their policing activities following weeks of mass protests last summer in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Cedar Rapids’ plan includes forming an independent citizens’ review board, decriminalizing minor marijuana offenses and imposing stricter body camera rules for officers. Iowa City’s plan includes restructuring the police department toward community policing, increased authority for the citizen police review board and prohibiting the use of tear gas against peaceful protesters.
The Davenport City Council and Civil Rights Commission held a joint work session in September to discuss issues of police funding, bail reform, civilian oversight of the Davenport Police Department and decriminalizing minor, nonviolent offenses.
Some, such as bail reform and decriminalizing minor marijuana crimes and other "low-level" misdemeanor offenses, require changes to state law, and were seen as non-starters and beyond City Council's purview.
Others, including creating a civilian board to review complaints of police misconduct, along with a separate, independent committee tasked with reviewing police policies, have not garnered further discussion.
Council members at the time questioned what role such a board would play in relation to the Iowa Civil Rights Commission, which currently investigates civil rights complaints lodged against Davenport police.
Alderwoman Judith Lee, 8th Ward, also questioned how such a board would operate under the framework of state law, where officers are entitled to qualified immunity when their actions do not violate a clearly established statutory or constitutional right. And the Iowa Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights states officers cannot be disciplined or terminated arbitrarily, which also present challenges that need to be analyzed, Lee said at the time.
Lee said Tuesday she would support another special meeting between the council and commission to look at the report and identify a strategy for moving forward.
"I'm very happy that they want to follow through on their report," Lee said. "It's really important. ... But, we also need to look at what potential problems we have with regard to the use of implicit bias or qualified immunity within our police department, because I don't want to come up with a solution in chase of a problem if it doesn't exist here. To be honest, I don't know if it exists. It's easy to say it does, but I don't know it does in fact."
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson argues that city officials are or have already addressed many of the items that had been requested by the community and Civil Rights Commission in response to last summer's protest. That includes banning police officers' use of choke holds, with some exceptions, and outfitting and requiring every police officer use a body camera when interacting with the public.
Matson, too, stressed that city officials have taken efforts to improve training and accountability within the police department and city government, including requiring and providing expanded implicit bias and cultural sensitivity training. Additionally, Matson said Davenport's city administrator and police chief meet twice a month with local representatives of the NAACP and League of United Latin American Citizens to address policing concerns.
Additionally, aldermen met last month with the Davenport school board and local representatives of the NAACP and LULAC to discuss changes under a new, proposed agreement for stationing school resource officers — or SROs — within Davenport schools.
Matson, though, said he does not support an "independent, decision-making" police review board, but "we are committed to having that working group ... committed to working and adjusting and talking, and I think it's been going wonderfully."
"I don't speak for council, but I don't think there's support for that," he said of an civilian police review board. "But to say we're not taking any action, I don't agree that that's the case."
Alderman Ray Ambrose, Ward 4, said "he's more than happy to sit down" with the Civil Rights Commission, but "cannot get behind" a majority of the civil right's commission's proposals, feeling they could hamstring the police department and hinder the city's and court system's ability to respond to crime.
Alderman Ben Jobgen, Ward 6, said he would like to "see what Iowa City and Cedar Rapids are doing first and go from there."