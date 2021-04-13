Civil Rights Commission urges Davenport aldermen take policing reforms 'seriously'

Karp continued: "If that sad ... option comes to pass, the whole country is going to be on fire, and justifiable so, and including this community ... because we haven’t been able to affect change, or significant change."

"We need to give the city council one more chance to take this seriously," Karp said.

The commission voted to send a letter to Davenport Mayor Mike Matson requesting he convene a working group comprised of members of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission and city council, along with Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski, "to take a hard look at the recommendation and see how we can turn them into positive, affirmative actions in our community," Karp said.

The Davenport City Council and Civil Rights Commission held a joint work session in September to discuss issues of police funding, bail reform, civilian oversight of the Davenport Police Department and decriminalizing minor, nonviolent offenses.

Some, such as bail reform and decriminalizing minor marijuana crimes and other "low-level" misdemeanor offenses, require changes to state law, and were seen as non-starters and beyond city council's purview.