Civil Rights Commission urges Davenport aldermen take policing reforms 'seriously'

Davenport Civil Rights Commission members continue to be frustrated at inaction by Davenport aldermen to take up policing reforms the commission proposed this fall.
Especially, some commissioners said, amid increasing national attention and debate surrounding the issue in the wake of a shooting death of a Black man by a white police officer during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb already on edge over the trial of the first of four police officers charged in a separate killing of a handcuffed Black man.
George Floyd died in May 2020 after an officer pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes while he was handcuffed, facedown on a street, begging for breath. Daunte Wright died Sunday after being shot by an officer during a traffic stop. The officer involved in Wright's death has since resigned.
"All you need to do is turn on the news. This is not an issue that’s going away, nor is it an issue that’s been taken care of," civil rights commissioner Henry Karp said. "There's no way (former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin) can be acquitted, except that there is, because he's white and he's a cop."
Karp continued: "If that sad ... option comes to pass, the whole country is going to be on fire, and justifiable so, and including this community ... because we haven’t been able to affect change, or significant change."
"We need to give the city council one more chance to take this seriously," Karp said.
The commission voted to send a letter to Davenport Mayor Mike Matson requesting he convene a working group comprised of members of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission and city council, along with Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski, "to take a hard look at the recommendation and see how we can turn them into positive, affirmative actions in our community," Karp said.
The Davenport City Council and Civil Rights Commission held a joint work session in September to discuss issues of police funding, bail reform, civilian oversight of the Davenport Police Department and decriminalizing minor, nonviolent offenses.
Some, such as bail reform and decriminalizing minor marijuana crimes and other "low-level" misdemeanor offenses, require changes to state law, and were seen as non-starters and beyond city council's purview.
Other recommendations — including reallocating a portion of police funds to increase the availability of mental health, substance abuse and homeless outreach to relieve officers who find themselves on calls that require intervention and counseling rather than law enforcement; and creating a civilian board to review complaints of police misconduct, along with a separate, independent committee tasked with reviewing police policies — have not garnered further discussion.