Davenport Civil Rights Director Latrice Lacey has accused Mayor Frank Klipsch of inappropriately touching her on two occasions and is calling on the mayor to resign.
One of the incidents Lacey described took place during an April 4 public meeting in City Hall, where she was presented with a certificate from the city. A screenshot from the meeting first published on the liberal blog Bleeding Heartland appears to show the mayor briefly placing his hand on her backside. Video from that meeting shows Klipsch briefly move his arm behind Lacey as they posed for a photograph.
Reached by phone late Wednesday morning, Klipsch denied Lacey’s accusations, saying “there has been nothing said or done that has been inappropriate.”
“I would ask anyone to go on our April 4 committee of the whole video to review it for themselves,” the mayor said.
He declined to comment further or to say whether he planned to resign.
The accusations come as the city is seeking to change the structure of the civil rights commission, a resident-led panel that oversees the employment terms of Lacey and a handful of employees in her office. Lacey has fought against the proposed changes, saying they are not in line with state law and would undermine the commission’s ability to act independently.
Meanwhile, city officials backing the proposal have maintained that an ordinance forwarded by several aldermen last week would improve the commission’s independence by allowing commissioners more time to review civil rights complaints. They also say the ordinance fully complies with a state law that establishes the commission.
Lacey also accused the mayor of touching her on the behind on a separate occasion, but declined to provide further detail of the encounter.
Lacey, who has run the city's civil rights office since 2014, accused the mayor of engaging in a pattern of harassment, retaliation and disregard for inappropriate behaviors by other city officials. She also said the mayor’s actions demonstrate “a failure of leadership" and questioned whether Davenport residents could continue to maintain faith in his ability to run the city.
“That is not the behavior we would like to see from a public official,” Lacey said. “It’s completely inappropriate and I think he needs to be held accountable.”
In recent months, Lacey’s position as director has faced some scrutiny following her arrest for assault with a weapon after she allegedly struck a man with a sledgehammer several times during a daytime dispute near Davenport’s downtown. Lacey faces four misdemeanor charges over the incident and has pleaded not guilty. A pretrial conference is scheduled for August 8 in Scott County Court.
At its last monthly meeting, the commission began to consider a 2 percent pay raise for Lacey, who earns $115,000 a year.
This story will be updated.