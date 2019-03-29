The Civil War Soldiers' Monument and a tablet with the Gettysburg Address sit behind the chain link fence surrounding the historic Rock Island County Courthouse. Until the courthouse issue is resolved, work on, and rededication of the Civil War monument, is on hold. Current thinking is that the 25- to 35-foot spire of the monument will be removed, and the new soldier statue that was cast in bronze and unveiled last May will be set directly on the base. The Gettysburg Address will be sandblasted, powder-coated and mounted on steel posts.
This was the scene in 2014 when the original marble soldier statue was removed from its spire because it has shifted and was in danger of crashing to the ground. It was moved to storage for safekeeping, where it remains.
A bronze replica of the Rock Island County Civil War soldier statue was unveiled in May at the Rock Island County Justice Center. From left are Rock Island County Sheriff's Capt. Ron Erickson, who is in charge of the refurbishment project; Moline artist John Ketner, who created the model that was cast in bronze; and Sheriff Gerry Bustos, whose department is in charge of the county's buildings and grounds.
Moline artist John Ketner was especially concerned about getting the statue's details right. To help, he borrowed actual uniforms and other pieces from two Quad-City Civil War reenactors.
This is a model of the Civil War soldier statue originally created by Leonard Volk.
Completion and rededication of a refurbished Civil War Soldiers' Monument on the lawn of the Rock Island County Courthouse has been postponed indefinitely, a casualty of the uncertainty surrounding the future of the historic courthouse.
A ceremony had been pegged for April 9 to celebrate refurbishment efforts that included raising about $48,000 to have a new soldier statue replica cast in bronze, and the names of the 350-plus men from Rock Island County who died in the Civil War inscribed on new bronze plates.
The April date was picked because it will be the 150th anniversary of when the original monument was dedicated, just four years after the Civil War ended.
But now final work on the monument and its rededication are on hold "until some resolution (to the courthouse issue) is determined," said Capt. Ron Erickson, of the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department that is in charge of maintaining county buildings and grounds.
Until that happens, "we don't want to hold a ceremony in a construction zone," he said.
At present, the historic courthouse is vacant, surrounded by a chain link fence and awaiting either demolition or another last-minute save by preservationists. The monument is behind the fence, too.
Because of the uncertainty, final work on the monument hasn't happened either.
While the statue and nameplates are finished, they still need to be mounted onto the original marble monument. Thoughts on how best to do that have evolved over time.
The thinking now, Erickson said, is to remove the monument's 25- to 35-foot marble spire entirely, mounting the new statue atop the base, and affix the bronze nameplates directly to its four sides.
This would reduce the weight of the monument, help stabilize cracks, provide structure and support and be aesthetically pleasing, Erickson said.
And by mounting the statue closer to the ground, people would be able to see it.
This also would eliminate the need to hire an engineering firm to assess the durability of the marble spire, and whether its cracks are superficial or deep, requiring simple repair or steel reinforcement. Both the study and follow-up work would cost more money, requiring more fundraising, as only about $12,000 remains of the $48,000 raised, Erickson said.
A final piece of the monument restoration calls for the sandblasting and powder-coating of a copy of the Gettysburg Address that sits on a concrete base near the monument.
Estimates for a new granite base were in the $10,000 range, so that idea was scrapped in favor of spending several hundred on steel posts, Erickson said. Sandblasting/powder coating might cost $500, or less, depending on what kind of deal can be worked out with the Rock Island Arsenal, he said.
The $12,000 will be needed to complete this work and to host the ceremony itself, whenever that happens. Costs there will include a tent, seating, sound system, speakers and the printing of announcement flyers and a booklet about the memorial, Erickson said.
While the historic courthouse awaits its fate, all courthouse functions have been moved to other buildings.
Three stones and plaques commemorate what local historians say is the northernmost incursion of Confederate soldiers during the Civil War near Bloomfield, Iowa.
A copy of a 1941 edition of Wallaces’ Farmer is displayed at a monument that commemorates what local historians say is the northernmost incursion of Confederate soldiers during the Civil War near Bloomfield, Iowa.
Nancy Clancy, president of the Davis County Historical Society, talks about a monument that commemorates what local historians say is the northernmost incursion of Confederate soldiers during the Civil War near Bloomfield, Iowa.
Nancy Clancy, president of the Davis County Historical Society, talks about a monument that commemorates what local historians say is the northernmost incursion of Confederate soldiers during the Civil War near Bloomfield, Iowa.
Three stones and plaques commemorate what local historians say is the northernmost incursion of Confederate soldiers during the Civil War near Bloomfield, Iowa.
A stone and plaque honor Davis County, Iowa, residents who fought for the Union during the Civil War at a monument near Bloomfield, Iowa.
A stone and plaque describe the events of Oct. 12, 1864, when Civil War soldiers conducted a raid and killed three residents near Bloomfield, Iowa.
A stone and plaque commemorate what local historians say is the northernmost incursion of Confederate soldiers during the Civil War near Bloomfield, Iowa.
Three stones and plaques commemorate what local historians say is the northernmost incursion of Confederate soldiers during the Civil War near Bloomfield, Iowa.
A monument commemorates what local historians say is the northernmost incursion of Confederate soldiers during the Civil War near Bloomfield, Iowa.
A monument commemorates what local historians say is the northernmost incursion of Confederate soldiers during the Civil War near Bloomfield, Iowa.
A copy of a 1941 edition of Wallaces’ Farmer is displayed at a monument that commemorates what local historians say is the northernmost incursion of Confederate soldiers during the Civil War near Bloomfield, Iowa.
Nancy Clancy, president of the Davis County Historical Society, talks about a monument that commemorates what local historians say is the northernmost incursion of Confederate soldiers during the Civil War near Bloomfield, Iowa.
Nancy Clancy, president of the Davis County Historical Society, talks about a monument that commemorates what local historians say is the northernmost incursion of Confederate soldiers during the Civil War near Bloomfield, Iowa.
A monument in Bentonsport, Iowa, commemorates the birth of Lawrence Sullivan Ross, a Confederate general during the Civil War and later governor of Texas.
A monument in Bentonsport, Iowa, commemorates the birth of Lawrence Sullivan Ross, a Confederate general during the Civil War and later governor of Texas.
A plaque on a monument in Bentonsport, Iowa, that commemorates the birth of Lawrence Sullivan Ross, a Confederate general during the Civil War and later governor of Texas.