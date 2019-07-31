The Budweiser Clydesdale horses will perform at the Mississippi Valley Fair, Davenport, Thursday-Saturday with harnessing beginning at 5 p.m., followed by a parade around the grounds and shows at 6 p.m. in the horse arena. On Sunday, the horses will be in the Veterans Parade, beginning at noon.
Alma Gaul
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Restaurant
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Latest Local Offers
Barnett's House Of Fireplaces
Hilltop Mini Buildings and Lawn Decor