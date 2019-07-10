During a Scott County Board meeting, County Attorney Mike Walton said, "Your statements are an absolute criticism of the system, a criticism of law enforcement and a criticism of the judicial system. And I don't think it's warranted." The quote was inaccurately attributed to Jeremy Kaiser, the juvenile detention center director, in Wednesday editions.
Also, in the same story, due to an editing error, the Times indicated that new restorative justice programs in Scott County may not happen because local law enforcement leaders said the money would be better spent on existing programs. Instead, a planned study may not happen for that reason — the new programs themselves may be unaffected.