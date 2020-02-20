Class action lawsuit: Conair hair dryers caused burns

VanDerGinst Law, P.C. has filed a class action lawsuit in Cook County Circuit Court against Conair Corp., seeking damages for injuries sustained while using its Conair Infiniti Pro Hair Styler, Series 259Y.

The lawsuit, through attorney Michelle N. Schneiderheinze, says Conair Corp. was aware of defects in the product causing it to spark and/or catch fire, and that it failed to warn users of the defect or the potential for injury.

The plaintiffs, Emily Hergert, of Sherrard, Ill., and Julie McClanahan, of Atkinson, Ill., allege they were injured using the product.

"While using the hair dryer for its intended purpose, our clients experienced substantially similar incidents/injuries. Both were blow drying their hair, the dryer started to spark, and it caused a burn to both of their forearms," the law firm says on its website.

The suit says the dryers malfunctioned even though they were equipped with safety plugs designed to recognize a change in the electrical current. In each case, the plugs did not prevent the dryer from sparking and causing injury.