A new fundraising event for the HAVlife Foundation will take place Saturday.
The Big Spin, a sale of classic vinyl records sponsored by the University of Iowa Community Credit Union, will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 230 E. 2nd St.
Attendees are invited to browse through thousands of LPs and enjoy classic sounds spun by local DJs. Pizza by the slice will be available for purchase, courtesy of Mama Bosso Pizza.
A VIP preview event will take place earlier in the day, from 9-11 a.m. At that time, shoppers can get a first look through thousands of LPs. Tickets for the preview will be available at the door for $20.
All donations and proceeds during the sale will benefit the HAVlife Foundation, which works to prevent lost potential in youths by providing grants for participation in music, arts and athletics.
“This idea of lost potential is something that really resonates with this community,” HAVlife founder Mike Vondran said in a news release. “No one wants to think about a child not being able to play football because a family can’t afford the fee for camp, or can’t learn how to play the flute because there isn’t money to rent an instrument.”
HAVlife's annual fundraisers include a martini shake-off and golf outing, and Vondran said he hopes the record sale will become another annual benefit.
The sale will be at the offices of TAG Communications in downtown Davenport, where Vondran is chief executive officer.
The HAVlife Foundation was established in 2007 to honor Hunter Aaron Vondran, who passed away at 13 due to injuries sustained in an accident.
For more information, visit havlife.org.