Clayton Peterson leaves behind legacy of kindness and love in Quad-Cities

In the 1980s, during the height of the AIDS pandemic in the U.S., Peterson founded We Care Weekends, which raised thousands in funds for those impacted by the crisis. They would auction off all kinds of items, sell T-shirts, play games and put on drag shows.

Over the years, We Care Weekends transformed into the Project of the Quad Cities, which today offers mental health services for those living with HIV, the LGBTQ+ community and victims of crime.

"It was just a natural love that emanated from Clayton," Hendricks said.

Beyond his work with organizations across the Quad-Cities, Peterson brought kindness and care to those he interacted with every day.

During a conversation Peterson and Krueger had not long ago, Peterson mentioned giving a person he met on the street a ride. They were trying to reach a church function and asked if Peterson could take him. On the way, they mentioned not having eaten since the day before, and Peterson stopped to grab them some food.

This wasn't an uncommon occurrence. Peterson would often give money to people on the street, help a stranger get where they needed to go, or whatever else was needed of him in the moment.