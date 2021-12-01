Clayton Peterson leaves behind legacy of kindness and love in Quad-Cities

Clayton Peterson was the first to admit he was no saint. But to those who knew him, he was pretty close.
"He was one who really believed in humility, to help others," Roger Krueger, a good friend of Peterson's, said, "even strangers."
Peterson dedicated himself to helping others in any way he could. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, drew attention to and raised money for those diagnosed with HIV and AIDS in the Quad-Cities, and donated time, money and items he created to many organizations over the years.
Peterson died of cancer Sunday evening at the age of 74, leaving behind a legacy of unselfish kindness and support to everyone who needed it.
Born in Moline in 1947, Peterson worked as a clerk for the U.S. Postal Service in addition to his military service and work in various community organizations. He was deeply involved in the Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities and Mississippi Valley Quilters Guild, and over the years served on the Rock Island Human Rights Commission and Preservation Society, Equity Project and Quad Citians Affirming Diversity.
"He helped thousands of people over the years, in different ways," Metropolitan Community Church Pastor Rich Hendricks said.
Hendricks said Peterson continued his work with the church up until a few weeks before his death, assembling and mailing out the weekly bulletin and summary of the sermon.
In the 1980s, during the height of the AIDS pandemic in the U.S., Peterson founded We Care Weekends, which raised thousands in funds for those impacted by the crisis. They would auction off all kinds of items, sell T-shirts, play games and put on drag shows.
Over the years, We Care Weekends transformed into the Project of the Quad Cities, which today offers mental health services for those living with HIV, the LGBTQ+ community and victims of crime.
"It was just a natural love that emanated from Clayton," Hendricks said.
Beyond his work with organizations across the Quad-Cities, Peterson brought kindness and care to those he interacted with every day.
During a conversation Peterson and Krueger had not long ago, Peterson mentioned giving a person he met on the street a ride. They were trying to reach a church function and asked if Peterson could take him. On the way, they mentioned not having eaten since the day before, and Peterson stopped to grab them some food.
This wasn't an uncommon occurrence. Peterson would often give money to people on the street, help a stranger get where they needed to go, or whatever else was needed of him in the moment.
He would also use his passion for quilting to help others, donating quilts to different organizations and working on projects in his quilting club.
When Krueger and Peterson would have their monthly lunches, or when Peterson and his partner, Steven Johnson, would stop by for the occasional dinner, they would speak about friends in need and how they could help, even if it was just stopping by for a visit.
"I would want to thank him for the person he was; the kind of compassionate person he was not just towards me, but towards everybody," Krueger said, recalling what he would say to Peterson if they could have a conversation now.
Peterson would be humbled — and maybe a little embarrassed — at the outpouring of shared grief and memories this week. He was never one to grab attention, Krueger said, preferring to give others the spotlight.
When writing letters, Peterson would sign his name as "simply Clayton." He was straightforward, genuine, and loved by everyone around him.
"There's no replacing him," Hendricks said. "That's it."