Millions of gallons of water from pipes under Moline streets are treated and pumped into the Mississippi River every single day.

Moline’s North Slope Wastewater Treatment Plant pumps over five million gallons of water a day. It sits along the Mississippi River next to Sylvan Island along 1st Avenue. Water from the north portion of the city is treated at the north slope plant and discharged into the Mississippi River.

The plant is one of three the city manages, including the South Slope Wastewater Treatment Plant and another belonging to Colona. The South Slope treats water from the south side of the city, along with a portion of East Moline and Coal Valley. It is then discharged into the Rock River.

Greg Pyles, water pollution control treatment operations manager, manages the plants. He has been with the city for four years and has a little over three decades of experience in the industry.

Where does the water come from?Water from sewers beneath homes and businesses travels through pipes under city streets to the plant. It uses gravity and once it gets to a low point, a lift station pumps the water up and into a pipe to flow downhill again.

Eventually, Pyles said, water makes its way under River Drive, where there is a main interceptor — or a big pipe — where the water comes in and travels to the plant.

“Everything flows to the plant by gravity,” said Pyles.

The screen building does what it sounds like; it screens out anything that is not supposed to be in the water. Small bars with about three-quarter-inch gaps collect anything that does not go through them, which then is raked out and put aside for the landfill.

“Anything that goes down into the sewer, any big chunks like ramen noodle wrappers, rags, or anything that’s big and not liquid, will be screened out,” Pyles said.

Over the years, employees have collected some of the strange items that made their way through the sewer and into the plant. Perched on a windowsill inside the lab sits a collection of children’s toys, including a few Disney Princesses, a rubber duck, Alvin and Simon from Alvin and the Chipmunks, and a rubber snake.

The plant pumps 5.5 million gallons of water and has the capacity to pump about 30 million gallons a day.

“If we have a flood event, where the water seeps into the sewer, or if we get a heavy rainfall and water seeping in, it can go up to about 30 million gallons of water,” Pyles said.

There is an excess flow tank that has been used six times since he’s been at the plant. In 2019, the excess flow tank was in service for 45 days, due to the record-high flood in which the river crested to 22.64 feet.

Water is treated through a multi-step process that removes sludge and bacteria from the water before it is sent into the river. The water is tested when it comes into the plant and again before it is sent back into the Mississippi River.

The process

Once the water comes into the plant and goes through the screening process, it then flows into the two circular tanks called the primary clarifiers.

Heavy particles in the water will settle and fall to the bottom of the tank, whereas particles that dissolve or are still suspended in the water go over the side of the tank. Fats, oils, and grease that float on the water are scrapped off with a mechanical arm and sent to a place to be disposed of.

“There is a hole in the middle of the tank on the bottom,” Pyles said. “So, all that sludge being scraped is going to the middle of the tank and then being sucked out and sent over (to the sludge holding tank).”

Most particles that are removed from the water during the primary clarifying process are thrown into the sludge holding tank, which has an odor that would make one feel they are driving through the countryside, where fresh fertilizer was tilled into farmland.

After the primary clarifying process, the water is sent into six rectangular tanks, where the activated sludge process occurs.

“We have micro-organisms that actually eat what’s in the water,” Pyles said.

In what looks close to a bubble bath, the air is being supplied through PVC pipes to the aerobic organisms to breathe in order to eat the food, such as pollutants from the wastewater. The oxygen that is being put into the tanks is measured to make sure there is enough air for the organisms to live and thrive.

Pyles said they want fine-type bubbles, because they make it more efficient to transfer the most oxygen for the organisms to thrive.

“We are kind of like microbial zookeepers,” Pyles said. “We need to keep enough (organisms), but we also need to know when we need to get rid of some.”

A small amount of oxygen is pumped into the tank and will vary, depending on the sample. A sample of the water is taken every 15 minutes to ensure the parameters are being met and if the blowers need to be adjusted to pump more or less oxygen.

If the tanks don’t have enough, there would be no way to treat the wastewater, and the various pollutants would end up in the river.

Following the activated sludge process, water is then sent to the final clarifying tanks, which have a similar process.

Everything that was dissolved throughout the treatment process but did not settle out is contained in the middle of the tank, which is brown activated sludge. There are two options for what can be done with the sludge.

It either can be returned to the activated sludge tanks and have organisms eat the next batch of water coming in or it can be removed for the landfill.

Once it goes through the final clarifying process, the water is tested one more time to ensure it is safe and clean before sending it into the river. Pyles said during the summer they add sodium hypochlorite, a type of concentrated bleach, for disinfection purposes.

As there is an increase in recreational use of the river during the summer and a concern for public health, the plant uses concentrated bleach against pathogens, which are disease-causing organisms.

Come November, Pyles said, they’ll use less bleach.

Two crew leaders, seven operators, two mechanics, and four laborers work in the treatment plants. Everyone rotates and takes turns working at each plant, Pyles said.

“That way, no one is specialized and that is important, because people come and go, especially in the last few years,” Pyles said.

Professional licenses from the state are required of the workers, along with six years of combined education and experience in wastewater treatment.

Winner, winner

Earlier this year, the Illinois Association of Water Pollution Control Operators recognized Moline’s North Slope Wastewater Treatment Plant as the best-operated treatment plant in Illinois.

The plant received the award for its excellence in regulatory compliance, cleanliness of facilities, operator knowledge, safety programs, preventative maintenance programs, and public outreach programs. The plant offers tours to those interested in how the process works.

A few years ago, Moline undertook a multi-million dollar upgrade to improve the plant. It included increasing pumping activity and excess flow capacity, along with updating outdated equipment and degrading facilities.

Moline routinely is recognized for having some of the cleanest municipal drinking water in all of North America.