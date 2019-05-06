The Quad-Cities Community Foundation is collecting money for regional residents who've been affected by floods.
Donations may be made at qccommunityfoundation.org, or by visiting the KWQC-TV studio, 805 Brady St., Davenport, or the Taxslayer Center, 1201 River Dr., Moline, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The drive is collecting cash and check donations only. Items like toiletries are not needed at this time but may be needed later, recovery experts said.
The drive is sponsored by Hilltop Campus Village, Tag Communications, United Way of the Quad-Cities, Quad-City Storm, the Taxslayer Center, the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, the community foundation and the Quad-City Times, Dispatch-Argus and Muscatine Journal.
Donations collected will be disbursed by the community foundation to local organizations assisting in flood-relief efforts, including those in the Illinois Quad-Cities and other communities outside the metro area.
A collection of all our photos, videos from the Flood of 2019
Video from the Roam Restaurant and Bar in downtown Davenport shows the moment a HESCO barrier failed sending floodwaters from the Mississippi …
Ryan Lincoln maneuvers his jon boat through flood waters while taking volunteers to businesses on E 2nd St. in downtown Davenport Thursday, May 2.
The Mississippi River is expected to reach a record level of 22.7 feet Thursday, May 2, 2019.
Continuing flood coverage from across the region Wednesday May 1, 2019.
Members of the US Coast Guard from the Rock Island Arsenal deploy boats into flood water at the intersection of Pershing Ave and E 2nd St. Wed…
A fly over over the flooded areas in Davenport, Iowa and a view down at the intersection of Pershing Ave and River Drive where the HESCO barri…
This week the Mississippi River is expected to crest at almost 22.4 feet, just a few inches shy of the all-time record set in 1993.