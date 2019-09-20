Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: September 20, 2019 @ 7:19 pm
Christian Elliott, 21, an Augustana student from Blue Grass, listens to one of the speakers during the climate strike on the campus' Lower Quad at Augustana College Friday in Rock Island.
Abbey Ward, 21, senior at Augustana, of Peoria and Alex Rosander, 21, Augustana student of Rockford, hold signs while listening to those speaking at the climate strike held.
Climate strike held at Augustana in Rock Island.
Students at the climate strike held at Augustana.
Augustana students listen to speakers at the climate strike held at Augustana.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.