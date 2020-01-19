Clint Whitney's days as cinema usher led to his new job of Coal Valley police chief

The small-town aspect of the village is something he enjoys.

“You have more time to interact with the citizens,” he said. “You get more time to handle their complaints and talk to them. You just have more time to interact with the citizens of the town.”

He knows he’s taking over at a very interesting time in terms of history and changes in the state of Illinois, such as the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state. But he’s not too worried about that.

“I think it’s going to be a learning curve for everybody,” he said. “I don’t think we completely have all the laws, and how we are going to deal with it with the State’s Attorney’s Office. So it’s going to be a learning process with everybody.”

Not surprisingly, Whitney does have his eyes on the future for his department.

He wants to further the careers of the young officers under him.

“We have a lot of young officers in the department, and we need to get them developed so they can take over vacancies and promotions when they arise,” Whitney said.

His hobbies include riding his motorcycle and fixing up collector cars, and he also bowls.