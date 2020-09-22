Clinton apartment fire quickly extinguished

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters were called to an apartment fire Monday night in Clinton.

The alarm came in at 10:55 p.m. for a report of a fire at 515 7th Ave. S.

The first arriving unit found a two-story multi-family structure with light smoke coming from the first-floor apartment.

Everyone had safely evacuated the building before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters entered the structure and quickly extinguished the fire which was contained to one room.

The fire remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.

The Clinton Fire Department was assisted by the Clinton Police Department, the Camanche Fire Department, the Clinton Street Department and Alliant Energy.

Quad-City Times​

