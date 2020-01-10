Clinton Auto Group owners buy East Moline's Reynolds Motor Co.

Reynolds Motor Co. in East Moline is in the process of being sold to Craig A. Miller and Steve Lindquist, owners of Clinton Auto Group in Clinton, Iowa.

Lindquist is also president of Lindquist Ford in Bettendorf.

The sale is expected to close on or around April 1, Miller said Friday afternoon.

"We are operating Reynolds Motors (in East Moline), doing business as My Way Ford" since Monday, Miller said. "We are under new management."

Miller is also president of Clinton Auto Group. The new corporation will be called My Way Ford LLC, and Miller will serve as its president.

"The Reynolds family had decided that they wanted to retire and do other things," Miller said. "We had the opportunity to purchase it, and we came to agreement with them. We will do our best to carry on the 90-year tradition of the Reynolds family.

"We think it's a great opportunity," Miller said. "Our intention is to serve the community and have great prices on vehicles and great service and build relationships."

Miller has worked in auto sales since 1987.

Reynolds Motor Co. is at 1900 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline.

