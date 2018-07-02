Voters in Clinton County will go to the polls Aug. 7 for special elections to vote on a library improvement referendum in DeWitt and to fill a council seat in Delmar, the county’s auditor announced.
In DeWitt, residents will vote on a proposed $3.6 million bond issue to expand the city’s Frances Banta Waggoner library, said Auditor and Elections Commissioner Eric Van Lancker. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and voting will be at the Clinton County Satellite office, 226 11th St., DeWitt.
Absentee voting on Proposition A will begin July 9 in the Auditor’s Office at the Clinton County Administration Building, 1900 N. 3rd St., Clinton. The last day to vote in the office will be Aug. 6. Requests for absentee ballots to be sent by mail can be filed at the Auditor’s Office now through July 27. All ballots mailed back to the Auditor’s Office must be postmarked by Aug. 6.
In addition, a satellite voting location will be available for DeWitt voters to vote absentee before election day. That satellite voting opportunity will be noon-6 p.m., Aug. 1, at the Clinton County Satellite Office in DeWitt.
Van Lancker said Delmar residents will be voting to fill a vacancy on their city council. Residents who want their name placed on the ballot must have their petition and affidavit of candidacy filed with the Clinton County Auditor's Office by 5 p.m. July 13. The nomination petition requires 10 signatures from eligible voters within the city limits.
Absentee voting begins July 17 in the Auditor's Office. Requests to be sent by mail can be filed at the Auditor's Office now through July 27. They must be returned and postmarked by Aug. 6 to be counted.
For more information, contact the Clinton County Auditor’s office at 563-244-0568.