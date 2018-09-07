Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued two disaster proclamations Friday including one for Clinton County related to the severe storms Aug. 28.
The second proclamation is for Black Hawk, Franklin, Kossuth and Poweshiek counties, in response to severe storms and flooding that began Sept. 2.
The disaster proclamations allow state resources to be used including activating the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and Disaster Case Management Program.
Grants of up to $5,000 are available for eligible households to use for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing expenses.
The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website. Potential applicants must submit a claim within 45 days of the proclamation.
Disaster Case Management addresses serious needs to overcome a disaster-related hardship, injury or adverse condition. Case managers work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide referral to services. There are no income eligibility requirements.
The program closes 180 days after the proclamation. For information, contact your local community action association or visit www.iowacommunityaction.org.
Residents impacted by the recent severe weather are asked to report damage to property, roads, utilities and other storm-related information. Information will be collected by the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and shared with local emergency management agencies.