The Lost Nation-Elwood Telephone Co. will receive a $14,250 federal grant to purchase and install a solar array that will provide about 60 percent of its electrical needs, saving it $5,889 annually.
The money will come from the United States Department of Agriculture's Rural Energy for America Program that provides grants and loan guarantees to assist farmers, ranchers, and rural small businesses in developing renewable energy systems, and in making energy-efficiency improvements to their operations.
The telephone company is a provider of internet, telephone and digital video in the Clinton County town and surrounding area.
The grant was announced by U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa.
“Fostering the growth of energy efficiency measures is imperative to boost the rural economy and helps small, rural businesses save on their utility bills and overhead costs,” Loebsack said in a news release.