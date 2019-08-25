Clinton County Sheriff’s investigators are dealing with another single-vehicle fatality that occurred Saturday night when an SUV rolled over in a ditch multiple times throwing one of the two occupants from the vehicle, Sheriff Rick Lincoln said.
Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the intersection of 290th Avenue and 182nd Street north of DeWitt about 10 p.m. regarding a vehicle crash.
At witness told investigators that an SUV had passed them at a high rate of speed and then failed to negotiate a curve.
The SUV rolled multiple times, throwing one of the occupants, a man, from the vehicle. He was later found in the ditch.
The man was flown by air ambulance to University Hospitals, Iowa City, where he died of his injuries about 2 a.m. Sunday.
There was no information on the second person in the SUV.
The names of the victims were withheld Sunday as relatives were being notified.
Earlier in the day, at 1:50 p.m., Clinton County investigators were sent to a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in which a woman was killed and a man seriously injured.
That crash occurred in the 3000 block of U.S. 67 south of Folletts, Iowa, when the driver of the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, Lincoln said.
Neither of the riders of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet and both were thrown from the bike when it entered a ditch.
Both victims were transported to area hospitals. About 3:30 p.m., the Scott County Medical Examiner’s Office reported that the woman had died, Lincoln said.
The man remains hospitalized. His condition was not available late Sunday.
Their names also have not been released pending family notification.
Both crashes remain under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.