Clinton County homeowners can now apply for FEMA derecho assistance

tree on house

A derecho storm with winds in the 80 mph-range tore this limb off an oak tree and slammed it against a Bettendorf house, poking a hole in the roof.

 Alma Gaul

DES MOINES — Homeowners and renters in Clinton County may now apply for FEMA Individual Assistance for losses resulting from the severe storms on Aug. 10.

FEMA has approved more than $8.4 million in grants through its Individual Assistance program for 2,249 households in the previous designated counties of Benton, Boone, Cedar, Jasper, Linn, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story and Tama.

The Small Business Administration has approved more than $13.2 million in disaster loans for homeowners, renters, and small businesses.

Applicants may register in the following ways:

• Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

• Call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585) between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Central Time, seven days a week. Multilingual operators are available.

• Download the FEMA Mobile App for smartphones.

Assistance provided by FEMA for homeowners can include grants for repairs to make their primary home habitable. Rental assistance is available to pay for temporary housing for homeowners and renters. Lodging expense reimbursement may be available to eligible households who may have stayed in a hotel for a short period of time.

FEMA assistance can also help with other disaster-related needs like replacing essential household items, and medical and dental expenses.

First, if you haven’t already done so, contact your insurance company and file a claim for the disaster-caused damage you’ve suffered. You don’t have to wait for FEMA to start cleaning up but be sure to take photographs or video of the damage and keep all receipts for repair work.

You can upload all required documents at DisasterAssistance.gov. Applicants will need the following to apply:

• Address of the damaged property

• Description of disaster-caused damage and losses

• Current mailing address

• Current telephone number

• Social Security number of one member of the household

• Insurance information

• Total household annual income

• Bank account routing and account number for direct deposit

• Save your FEMA registration number, also known as FEMA ID number.

• Check your DisasterAssistance.gov account for updates.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) offers federal low-interest disaster loans to businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters. Apply at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov. People may also call 800-659-2955 or email FOCWAssistance@sba.gov. Deaf or hard-of-hearing individuals who use TTY may call 800-877-8339.

