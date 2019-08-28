The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of the man killed Saturday in single-vehicle rollover crash that occurred about 10 p.m. north of DeWitt.
Brian Tyler Wynn, 29, of Brandon, Mississippi, was a passenger in a 2003 Nissan Xterra that was northbound on 290th Avenue when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and crashed.
The vehicle rolled several times and came to rest on 182nd Street.
According to the crash report issued by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Wynn was thrown from the vehicle through a side window. He was later found in the ditch.
Wynn was taken by Med Force air ambulance to University Hospitals, Iowa City, where he died at about 2 a.m. Sunday.
Witnesses told investigators that the SUV had passed them at a high rate of speed before it crashed.
The other passenger in the vehicle, Jay Blansett, 29, of Tyronza, Arkansas, suffered minor injuries.
Clinton County Sheriff Rick Lincoln said investigators are awaiting crime lab results to confirm which of the men was driving at the time of the crash.
Lincoln said the men were contract workers for LyondellBassell Industries plant in Clinton.
Clinton County authorities also have released the name of the woman killed in a motorcycle crash at 1:50 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of U.S. 67 south of Folletts, Iowa.
Jennifer Carol Chitwood, 58, of Bettendorf, was a passenger on the motorcycle her husband, Robert Michael Chitwood, 55, was driving. The bike went into a ditch after Robert Chitwood failed to negotiate a curve and both were thrown from the motorcycle. Neither was wearing a helmet, according to the crash report.
Jennifer Chitwood died of her injuries after being taken to a local hospital.
Robert Chitwood was taken to Genesis Medical Center in Davenport.