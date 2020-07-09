Clinton County Sheriff's Department implements body cameras

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department announced Thursday that deputies will now be using body-worn cameras.

Sheriff Rick Lincoln said in a news release that the need for body cameras was identified by Chief Deputy Steve Diesch, who in 2018 began researching body-worn camera systems and policies.

Panasonic Arbitrator Body Worn Cameras were selected due to the compatibility with the department’s Arbitrator Mobile Video Recording in-car camera system, he added.

The videos will be stored on current county-owned servers instead of paying a reoccurring subscription cost for offsite video storage that other systems require.

Lincoln said the body cameras were purchased with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office forfeiture and seizures funds. Those funds are obtained through seizure from criminal investigations.

The intention for the body cameras is to provide safety and transparency for the public and Sheriff’s department personnel, he added.

