Voters in Clinton County will go to the polls Tuesday, Aug. 7, for two special elections that will decide on a DeWitt library improvement referendum and fill a Delmar city council seat.
In DeWitt, residents will vote on a proposed $3.5 million bond issue to expand the city’s Frances Banta Waggoner library.
If approved, the five-year bond referendum will mean an additional $16.14 a year in taxes for the average DeWitt homeowner ($157,735 assessed evaluation) and an additional $34.20 a year for the average commercial property ($200,000 assessed evaluation).
The bond issue is part of a $5.7 million campaign to expand and renovate the nearly 30-year-old building. Under the improvement plans, the library would triple from 7,000 to 21,000-square-feet and provide more space for programming, meetings and collections. It also would includes infrastructure updates, such as heating, air conditioning and electrical systems, as well as add new technology.
The library also is working to privately raise $2.18 million for the project. Major gifts included a $150,000 donation from DeWitt Bank & Trust and a $100,000 donation from Bill Barnes, whose family owned the former Barnes Foodland in DeWitt. Clinton County supervisors have dedicated $20,000 over the next five years.
Voting will be from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Clinton County Satellite office, 226 11th St., DeWitt.
"The proposed library expansion checks all the right boxes for DeWitt," said Angela Rheingans, executive director of DeWitt Chamber and Development Co. "It will better serve our current residents and businesses by creating spaces for all groups to gather, collaborate, learn, work and access technology..."
Tammy McClimon, a library board member leading the campaign task force, said she sees signs of community's support. "We had so many personal requests for (yard) signs that we had to double our order."
Delmar election
In a second special election, Delmar residents will choose from two candidates running for city council. The candidates are Mark Gerlach and Dawn McDermott, who was appointed to the position in the spring to fill a seat left vacant by Daryl Eberhart.
Natalie Ehm, the county's deputy of elections, said the matter is going to the voters after a citizen petitioned the city clerk to have the position filled by a special election.
Gerlach and McDermott were the only candidates who filed nomination papers.
Voting will be from noon to 8 p.m. at Grossman Hall, 309 N. Main St., Delmar.
Those voting absentee for either election must return their ballots to the Auditor's Office and be postmarked by Monday, Aug. 6, to be counted.
For more information, contact the Clinton County Auditor’s office at 563-244-0568.