Though still critical, Clinton Firefighter Adam Cain now is breathing on his own and "continues to slowly improve," according to a condition update from the city.
The 23-year-old's ventilator was removed Wednesday, City Administrator Matt Brooke said this morning.
Cain was badly injured in the grain-silo explosion at the ADM plant in Clinton on January 5. Clinton Fire Lt. Eric Hosette, 33, died in the blast.
"He (Cain) is scheduled for surgery on one of his broken arms this morning," Brooke wrote in an update Thursday. "The family asks for continued prayers and thanks everyone for all the support. It truly has been incredible!"
A firefighter at the Charlotte Volunteer Fire Department, where Hosette served as chief, said Cain sustained many injuries. In addition to the respiratory damage, the firefighter said, Cain also sustained many broken bones and lacerations.
He has been undergoing life-saving treatment at the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City since the incident, which remains under investigation.
Brooke said the Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration, OSHA, and the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, NIOSH, are looking into the cause of the fire and the resulting explosion. Officials will decline comment until the investigations are complete, he said.
City officials asked the community continue to pray for the Hosette and Cain families, "as well as all our firefighters and their families."
Fulton children dressed as firefighters, from left, Kinnick Burden, 6, Jackson Sikkema, 5, Jax Stage, 6, saluting, and Brynlee Burden, 4, stand with their hands over their heart as the firetruck carring the casket of fallen Clinton firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette pauses on Saturday outside the Lyons Fire Station before traveling on to Charlotte, Iowa.
Fulton children dressed as firefighters (L-R) Kinnick Burden 6, Jackson Sikkema 5, Jax Stage 6, and Brynlee Burden 4 stand with their hands over their heart as the firetruck carring the casket of fallen Clintion firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette moves past, Saturday, January 12, 2019, the Lyons Fire Station before traveling on to Charlotte.
Connie Schmitz of Clinton holds a flag as people gather outside the Lyons Fire Station, on Saturday.
The public begins to gather before the service, Saturday for fallen Clinton firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette, at Riverfront Park in Clinton.
The two ladder trucks have their ladders crossed and the American flag in the center is the symbol for a fallen firefighter, Saturday, January 12, 2019, on display during funeral services for fallen Clintion firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette, held at Riverfront Park in Clinton, IA.
The Honor Guard leads the procession followed by 50 bag pipers, Saturday, January 12, 2019, during funeral services for fallen Clintion firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette, as they enter Riverfront Park in Clinton, IA.
The scene in the snow at the Riverview Bandshell on Saturday during funeral services for fallen Clinton firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette.
The scene in the snow at the Riverview Bandshell, Saturday, January 12, 2019, during funeral services for fallen Clintion firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette, held at Riverfront Park in Clinton, IA.
People gather outside the Lyons Fire Station on Saturday to pay their respects and watch the procession, Saturday for fallen Clintion firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette.
Flags mark the path along Riverview Drive in Clinton on a snowy Saturday. Some areas could get up to 9 inches of snow.
Hundreds of firefighters take their positions along the procession route on Saturday before funeral services at Riverfront Park in Clinton.
Firefighters from all over the area take their spots along the procession route on Saturday as funeral services for fallen Clinton firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette begins at Riverfront Park in Clinton.
A member of the Honor Guard carries an ax as the guard leads the procession, on Saturday during the funeral for fallen Clinton firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette at Riverfront Park in Clinton, Iowa. Hosette died in a grain bin fire last Saturday.
The casket carrying fallen Clinton firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette is taken off the back of a firetruck on Saturday during funeral services for him at Riverfront Park in Clinton, Iowa.
Lead by the Honor Guard, the casket of fallen Clinton firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette is moved to in front of the bandshell at Riverfront Park in Clinton on Saturday. The Clinton firefighter dies in a grain bin fire last Saturday.
Clinton's A'cappella Choir sings the National Anthem from the stage, Saturday, January 12, 2019, during funeral services for fallen Clintion firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette, held at Riverfront Park in Clinton, IA.
Firefighters from all over came to pay their respects, Saturday, January 12, 2019, during funeral services for fallen Clintion firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette, at Riverfront Park in Clinton, IA.
Clinton Fire Chief Michael Brown says a few words, Saturday, January 12, 2019, during funeral services for fallen Clintion firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette, at Riverfront Park in Clinton, IA.
Clinton Battalion Chief Jeff Chapman talks about traditions, Saturday, January 12, 2019, during funeral services for fallen Clintion firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette, at Riverfront Park in Clinton, IA.
The casket containing fallen Clinton firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette is surrounded by the Honor Guard, Saturday, January 12, 2019, during funeral services at Riverfront Park in Clinton, IA.
The casket containing fallen Clinton firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette is put back on a firetruck for a procession to Charlotte, Saturday, January 12, 2019, after funeral services at Riverfront Park in Clinton, IA.
Firefighters from Cedar Rapids and a Clinton police officer pay their respects, Saturday.
Jax Stage 6 of Fulton gives a salute, while dressed as a firefighter along with his friends, Saturday, January 12, 2019, outside the Lyons Fire Station as the procession for fallen Clintion firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette rolls by on their way to Charlotte.
Hundreds of vehicles take part in a procession heading to Charlotte, Saturday, January 12, 2019, for fallen Clintion firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette, after funeral services were held at Riverfront Park in Clinton, IA.
Hundreds of vehicles take part in a procession heading to Charlotte, Saturday for fallen Clintion firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette.
People came outside their homes along the procession route to pay their respects, Saturday, January 12, 2019, for fallen Clintion firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette as the procession heads to Charlotte.
