Clinton firefighters rescue person from car partially submerged in Mississippi River

Clinton firefighters rescued a person trapped in a partially submerged vehicle in the Mississippi River on Saturday evening.

According to a news release issued by Battalion Chief Michael McQuistion, firefighters were sent to the boat ramp on 30th Avenue North at 6:35 p.m. Saturday for a vehicle in the river that had someone inside.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Once on scene firefighters, saw a four-door passenger car 25 feet from the shoreline with water near the windows. The victim was in the front seat and was not able to get out.

Firefighters donned cold-water rescue gear and got the victim out of the car and to the shore. The victim was taken to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center for treatment of hypothermia. The victim's condition was not available late Saturday.

Firefighters remained on the scene while the car was removed from the river.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.