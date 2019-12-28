Clinton firefighters rescue person from car partially submerged in Mississippi River

Clinton firefighters rescued a person trapped in a partially submerged vehicle in the Mississippi River on Saturday evening.
According to a news release issued by Battalion Chief Michael McQuistion, firefighters were sent to the boat ramp on 30th Avenue North at 6:35 p.m. Saturday for a vehicle in the river that had someone inside.
Once on scene firefighters, saw a four-door passenger car 25 feet from the shoreline with water near the windows. The victim was in the front seat and was not able to get out.
Firefighters donned cold-water rescue gear and got the victim out of the car and to the shore. The victim was taken to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center for treatment of hypothermia. The victim's condition was not available late Saturday.
Firefighters remained on the scene while the car was removed from the river.