Clinton group helping people keep their pets needs assistance

A Clinton nonprofit serving people and pets needs the help of the community.

Midwest Pets for Life has a mission to people with low income, and those who are elderly, disabled, or home-bound who, without help, may not be able to keep their pets.

“Sometimes, the pet is all they have,” said Sandi Bartels, executive director. “It's the reason they get up in the morning,"

“With the purchase of a building and all the expenses that come with owning a building, and not a lot of cash flow due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are in need of monetary donations, dog and cat food, laundry detergent, bleach, pet food bowls, pet carriers, and Have-A-Heart traps for our Trap Neuter Release program,” she said.

“Our spay/neuter equipment will cost approximately $25,000,” Bartels said. “We need this equipment in order to have veterinarians travel to our building and perform surgeries.”

“There are many people struggling right now to just feed themselves, let alone their pet. And right now is when they just might need that pet the most,” Bartels said.