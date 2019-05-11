Bishop Martin Amos of the Diocese of Davenport presents Jean Vanier the 2013 Pacem in Terris Peace & Freedom Award in France, Vanier, now 84, founded L'Arche International, a community that embraces human diversity. Vanier died last week.
Bishop Martin Amos of the Diocese of Davenport stands with Jean Vanier, founder of L'Arche International and the 2013 winner of the Pacem in Terris Peace & Freedom Award. The bishop presented Vanier with the honor on July 7 in Trosly-Breuil, France. A Quad-City event was held later.
Photo contributed by Robert Laskowiecki of L’Arche International
In this file photo, St. Ambrose University students Molly Gabaldo, left, and Kristin Upah light candles at a Pacem in Terris Peace and Freedom Award ceremony honoring members of the L'Arch communities for intellectually disabled adults.
Bishop Martin Amos of the Diocese of Davenport presents Jean Vanier the 2013 Pacem in Terris Peace & Freedom Award in France, Vanier, now 84, founded L'Arche International, a community that embraces human diversity. Vanier died last week.
Bishop Martin Amos of the Diocese of Davenport stands with Jean Vanier, founder of L'Arche International and the 2013 winner of the Pacem in Terris Peace & Freedom Award. The bishop presented Vanier with the honor on July 7 in Trosly-Breuil, France. A Quad-City event was held later.
Photo contributed by Robert Laskowiecki of L’Arche International
In this file photo, St. Ambrose University students Molly Gabaldo, left, and Kristin Upah light candles at a Pacem in Terris Peace and Freedom Award ceremony honoring members of the L'Arch communities for intellectually disabled adults.
QUAD-CITY TIMES
In this file photo from 2013, members of L'Arche communities throughout the Midwest lead a singalong at a Pacem in Terris ceremony at St. Ambrose University's Rogalski Center.
The award is an “acknowledgement of persons/groups who embody the spirit of human rights."
L’Arche Clinton currently serves 15 individuals with intellectual disabilities in three homes and three apartments. Some of these individuals have been part of the community since the 1970s and early 1980s.
"Mutual relationships and trust in God are at the heart of our journey together," Bormann wrote. "We celebrate the unique value of every person and recognize our need of one another."
Vanier founded L'Arche in 1964 in response to the treatment that people with intellectual and developmental disabilities faced in institutions.
L’Arche now includes more than 150 communities in 38 countries around the globe. Its more than 10,000 members welcome and celebrate people with intellectual disabilities, fostering growth and allowing everyone to share their talents and abilities.
The first L’Arche community in the United States was founded in 1972 in Erie, Pennsylvania. Today, L’Arche USA includes 17 communities and five projects in states across the country.
L’Arche communities in the United States provide homes and workplaces where people with and without intellectual disabilities live and work together as peers; create inclusive communities of faith and friendship; and transform society through relationships that span social boundaries.
1 of 18
While Arch 2 core member Janice Warner has a conversation with assistant JoAnne Horstmann, Thursday, August 15, 2013, Shasta, the house dog, lays quietly on the couch with them in the living room at the house in Clinton.
Before the evening meal, core members and assistants hold hands and say a prayer, Thursday, August 15, 2013, before digging into the egg plant lasagna that chef Connie prepared from ingrediants from the garden at the house in Clinton.
Arch 2 assistant JoAnne Horstmann gathers up the residents, including Janice Warner, after dinner, Thursday, August 15, 2013, to take them to the church to practice some singing, for an upcoming event.
Arch 2 core mwmber Mike Cooper steps away from the circle to clap his hands and move to the music, Thursday, August 15, 2013, as Arch 1 and 2 residents practice songs in recreation room of St. Paul Lutheran for an upcoming event.
L'Arche organization wins this year's Pacem in Terris Award from St. Ambrose
The L'Arche organization from Clinton has won this year's Pacem in Terris Award from St. Ambrose University/Diocese of Davenport. The program is different because people with and without disabilities live together in a community.
1 of 18
While Arch 2 core member Janice Warner has a conversation with assistant JoAnne Horstmann, Thursday, August 15, 2013, Shasta, the house dog, lays quietly on the couch with them in the living room at the house in Clinton.
John Schultz
L' Arche assistant JoAnne Horstmann hands a freshly picked egg plant to Harlan Horstmann, a core member of Arch 2, Thursday, August 15, 2013, from the garden at the house in Clinton.
John Schultz
Arch 2 core member Janice Warner holds the oven door down as assistant Connie Beck places the apple crisp inside, Thursday, August 15, 2013, at the home in Clinton.
John Schultz
Arch 2 core member Mike Cooper sets the table for dinner, Thursday, August 15, 2013, while at the home in Cllinton.
John Schultz
A simple sign on the wall reminds Arch 2 core members of the inportance of religion in the house, Thursday, August 15, 2013, as Janice Warner walks into the dining room at the house in Clinton.
John Schultz
L'Arche assistant JoAnne Horstmann helps Arch 2 core member Harlan Hostmann with setting the table for dinner, Thursday, August 15, 2013, as the residents of the house in Clinton get ready to eat.
John Schultz
Arch 2 core member Janice Warner shows assistant JoAnne Horstmann a new addition to her room, Thursday, August 15, 2013, during daily activities at the house in Clinton.
John Schultz
Before the evening meal, core members and assistants hold hands and say a prayer, Thursday, August 15, 2013, before digging into the egg plant lasagna that chef Connie prepared from ingrediants from the garden at the house in Clinton.
John Schultz
Arch 2 resident dog, Shasta, sleeps on the couch, Thursday, August 15, 2013, while the other core members and assistants sit in the dinning room having dinner at the house in Clinton.
John Schultz
Assistant and chef Connie Beck brings Arch 2 core member Harlan Horstmann another helping of egg plant lasagna, Thursday, August 15, 2013, during dinner time at the house in Clinton.
John Schultz
A picture of past and present residents of the Arch 2 house, Thursday, August 13, 2013, sits on a table in the living room of the house in Clinton.
John Schultz
A colorful carving of the Last Supper hangs on the wall, Thursday, August 15, 2013, in the kitchen as residents and assistants eat dinner in the dining room at the house in Clinton.
John Schultz
The outside of the refridgerator at the Arch 2 house, Thursday, August 15, 2013, in Clinton.
John Schultz
Arch 2 core member Janice Warner is the last to finish her evening meal, Thursday, August 15, 2013, as she sits at the dinning room table in Clinton.
John Schultz
Arch 2 assistant JoAnne Horstmann gathers up the residents, including Janice Warner, after dinner, Thursday, August 15, 2013, to take them to the church to practice some singing, for an upcoming event.
John Schultz
Assistant JoAnne Horstmann works with Arch 1 and Arch 2 core members on hand movements to accompany a song, Thursday, August 15, 2013, in the recreation room of the church in Clinton.
John Schultz
Arch 2 core mwmber Mike Cooper steps away from the circle to clap his hands and move to the music, Thursday, August 15, 2013, as Arch 1 and 2 residents practice songs in recreation room of St. Paul Lutheran for an upcoming event.
John Schultz
Arch 2 core member Harlan Horstmann interacts with members of the Arch 1 house, Thursday, August 15, 2013, during song practice at a church in Clinton.