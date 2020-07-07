Clinton police investigate Monday night homicide

Return to homepage ×
A Clinton man is dead after a late-night drive-by shooting Monday.
Clinton police responded to a report of gunfire from a vehicle shortly before 11:30 p.m. at 321 2nd Ave. N., according to a news release.
Saul Devaughn Jackson, 29, was struck by a bullet, transported to Mercy One, then died from his injuries.
Clinton police continue to investigate the incident.
Linda Cook
Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.
