Clinton police investigate Monday night homicide

Saul Devaughn Jackson

Saul Devaughn Jackson

 CONTRIBUTED

A Clinton man is dead after a late-night drive-by shooting Monday. 

Clinton police responded to a report of gunfire from a vehicle shortly before 11:30 p.m. at 321 2nd Ave. N., according to a news release.

Saul Devaughn Jackson, 29, was struck by a bullet, transported to Mercy One, then died from his injuries. 

Clinton police continue to investigate the incident.

