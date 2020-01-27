Clinton Village Inn closes, parent company files for bankruptcy

The Village Inn in Clinton is closed, and its parent company has filed for bankruptcy.
Meanwhile, Village Inn restaurants in Bettendorf, Davenport and Moline operated as usual Monday.
According to restaurantbusinessonline.com, the owner of Bakers Square and Village Inn filed for federal-bankruptcy protection Monday, closing 33 locations.
A press release said American Blue Ribbon Holdings filed for bankruptcy to restructure under “a healthy core of restaurants.”
When callers dial the Clinton location, 1710 Lincoln Way, they hear, “Hello, thank you for calling Village Inn. This location is no longer open. Please visit villiageinn.com to find a location near you. We look forward to seeing you soon.”
Visitors to the Clinton restaurant's website see a message: "Oops! That page can't be found."
In December 2018, diners were surprised to discover The Village Inn, 5925 Brady St., Davenport, was permanently closed, according to a sign on its door.
“We’re sorry, this location is now permanently closed,” the sign read. “We look forward to seeing you at our other locations.” The sign listed the other Davenport Village Inn locations at 1919 Harrison St. and 5239 Elmore Ave., Davenport.
“After careful consideration, we have made the tough but necessary decision to discontinue operations at this location," a Village Inn spokesperson said later.
"This is never an easy decision to make and one driven by many business factors," the spokesperson continued. "It is important to note that all employees who desire to stay with the company will be relocated to another location in the market or will be provided a parting severance package."
American Blue Ribbon Holdings LLC, based in Nashville, Tenn., operates four family and casual-dining restaurant groups in the United States. These include O’Charley’s, Ninety Nine Restaurant and Pub, Village Inn and Bakers Square.
