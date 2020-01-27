Clinton Village Inn closes, parent company files for bankruptcy

The Village Inn in Clinton is closed, and its parent company has filed for bankruptcy.

Meanwhile, Village Inn restaurants in Bettendorf, Davenport and Moline operated as usual Monday.

According to restaurantbusinessonline.com, the owner of Bakers Square and Village Inn filed for federal-bankruptcy protection Monday, closing 33 locations.

A press release said American Blue Ribbon Holdings filed for bankruptcy to restructure under “a healthy core of restaurants.”

When callers dial the Clinton location, 1710 Lincoln Way, they hear, “Hello, thank you for calling Village Inn. This location is no longer open. Please visit villiageinn.com to find a location near you. We look forward to seeing you soon.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Visitors to the Clinton restaurant's website see a message: "Oops! That page can't be found."

In December 2018, diners were surprised to discover The Village Inn, 5925 Brady St., Davenport, was permanently closed, according to a sign on its door.