Iowa American Water has completed a three-month-long maintenance and re-painting project on its elevated Bluff Water storage tank in Clinton, returning the tank to service.
The tank, located on Circle Drive, has been out of service since early August to allow the more than $800,000 project to proceed. The contractor was American Suncraft Construction Company of Medway, Ohio.
According to Jim Runzer, Iowa American's operations director, the project will extend the storage tank's service life. “Water tanks serve a vital role in our water distribution systems by enabling consistent water pressure in customers’ homes and businesses, providing adequate water supply during high demand periods and for fire protection.”
Iowa American thanked customers neighboring the tank site for any inconveniences in water pressure variations or temporary service interruptions.