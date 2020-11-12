Clipped by car, Davenport officer suffers minor injuries

A Davenport police officer suffered minor injuries Thursday evening when he was clipped by a motorist as he directed traffic at the site of an accident.

The officer was injured at 5:27 p.m. at the intersection of Rockingham Road and River Drive in Davenport.

The officer was taken to Genesis Medical Center -East Campus, Davenport.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the accident remained on the scene. The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the incident.

