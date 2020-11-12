Clipped by car, Davenport officer suffers minor injuries

A Davenport police officer suffered minor injuries Thursday evening when he was clipped by a motorist as he directed traffic at the site of an accident.
The officer was injured at 5:27 p.m. at the intersection of Rockingham Road and River Drive in Davenport.
The officer was taken to Genesis Medical Center -East Campus, Davenport.
The driver of the vehicle involved in the accident remained on the scene. The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the incident.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.