More snow is on the way for the late afternoon and evening hours Saturday, Meteorologist Jim Hladik said.

“There is a clipper system streaking in from the northwest that will affect us Saturday afternoon,” he said.

It likely will start between 5-6 p.m. as rain or a rain snow mix before transitioning over to snow, Hladik said.

“It’s going to be a heavy wet snow,” he said.

Models are predicting about one inch of snow for the Quad-City area, with higher amounts to the north of the Quad-Cities, Hladik said, adding that the more rain that falls from the system, the less snow there likely will be.

The high temperature Saturday is expect to be about 39 degrees, with an overnight low into Sunday of 33 degrees.

After the system passes, Hladik said that some Canadian high pressure moves in bringing much colder air to the area.

The high temperature Sunday under mostly cloudy skies is expected to be about 37 degrees with an overnight low into Monday of 26.

The high Monday is expected to reach 35 under mostly cloudy skies with an overnight low into Tuesday of 19 degrees.

The high Tuesday under sunny skies is expected to be about 36 degrees with an overnight low into Wednesday of 24 degrees.

Normal high temperatures for this time of year in the Quad-Cities is 48-49 degrees with overnight lows in the upper 20s.

It won’t be until Wednesday when the mercury is expected to reach 49 degrees that the daytime high will be at the normal range.

The system that moved through the Quad-Cities Thursday and early Friday dropped 2.5 inches of snow at the Quad Cities International Airport, Moline, while 4.4 inches feel at the National Weather Service located near the Davenport Municipal Airport.

Normal snowfall for the month of March in the Quad-Cities is 4.4 inches. Since July 1 the Quad-Cities has received 16.6 inches of snow, which is 16 inches below the normal of 32.6 inches by this time of the year, according to statistics from the National Weather Service, Davenport.

However, rainfall since Jan. 1 totals 6.13 inches which is 1.8 inches above the normal 4.33 inches of rain that usual falls from the first of the year to this time in March.

That extra rainfall since the first of the year has gone far to help alleviate drought conditions in Iowa, while Illinois is now completely out of the drought.