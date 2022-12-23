Clock Inc. Christmas: 'The agenda is to love and be loved'

When Candi Stratton steps into Clock Inc. on Christmas Day, she'll be joining family.

She and other members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies will gather under twinkling lights for Clockmas, exchanging gifts and giving thanks for each other. For some, this will be the only Christmas celebration they attend, but Stratton said everyone who comes by is grateful Clock opens its doors for the holiday.

"Everybody's so excited when somebody walks in. It's not a sad event at all," she said. "It's people that are wanting to get together and just share some time with each other."

Clock Inc. will host its third annual Clockmas celebration 5-8 p.m. Dec. 25 at the nonprofit's office, 4102 46th Ave., Rock Island. Adam Peters, Clock Inc. director of operations, said the organization will provide food, games and Christmas music to jingle along with for the all-ages event. Guests are encouraged to bring a dessert and a gift for a white-elephant gift exchange, and anyone and everyone are welcome.

One of the missions behind Clockmas is to give those without somewhere else to go for the holidays, Peters said, but in no way is the get-together a maudlin affair. People of all ages and backgrounds attend the celebration every year — some are active Clock Inc. clients and others who rarely or never participate in programming — enjoying a happy time in a safe, accepting environment.

"Some of the people who attend might not have families that are accepting or whatnot, but some do, and they still want to come and be here and celebrate together with LGBTQ Quad-Citizens," Peters said. "We have allies come too, to make sure that everyone knows that they're loved and welcome, and I think that's the coolest thing for me — just seeing the different array of folks who attend and just how joyous it is."

Clockmas is especially important this year, Peters said, after a year seemingly filled with strife and the enduring COVID-19 pandemic.

Efforts across the country to limit LGBTQ+ rights — from bans in libraries to barring transgender women and girls from participating in certain athletics — have felt like attacks against the community, Peters said, and Clock Inc. hasn't been free of harassment. The nonprofit was forced to cancel a youth drag show in June after it received threatening emails.

"We've had events here that have been shut down from threats and people not being kind, and I just think this Clockmas is the one that is needed more than ever out of the three that we've done," Peters said.

Last year's Clockmas drew in almost 30 people, but Stratton and Peters said the more, the merrier. Stratton said she hopes more allies of the LGBTQ+ community attend this weekend, as she often hears people talking about wanting to show their support, the Christmas event feels like a good way to get started.

She has her own family Christmas to attend this weekend, but she said she'll still make time to stop by Clock Inc. Sunday evening — eager to gather with her found family and, hopefully, celebrate with new members.

"There's no agenda here — the agenda is to love and be loved," Stratton said. "And everybody deserves to feel some love on Christmas."