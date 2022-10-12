Clock Inc. mentorship program connects LGBTQ+ youth with mentors to provide support, show a bright future

As a young professional and bisexual woman, Abigayle Allen used to feel like she had to fit herself into a box — hiding parts of herself to blend in with peers and move ahead in her career. Allen was an accountant despite these traits, rather than just in addition to them.

With her role as a mentor in a new Clock Inc. program to connect LGBTQ+ youth mentees with older members of the community and allies, Allen is helping to foster a world where no one has to fight against conceptions to reach their dreams.

"I love the opportunity to encourage anybody to be themselves and be out there, and I think this is a great one-on-one situation for that," Allen said.

Clock Inc. Executive Director Chase Norris said he's wanted to bring a mentorship program into Clock's programming since he founded the organization, but other work took precedent until now.

Clockwise Connection will pair youth in the LGBTQ+ community, ages 12-24, with an adult who can provide them with support and empowerment in their life, Norris said. The program isn't focused on any one topic, and pairs can choose what they wish to speak about.

"It's giving them that sense of empowerment, and really their say on what they want to do," Norris said.

Both mentors and mentees go through training before starting their partnership, and once they begin, pairs are required to communicate in some way at least once a week and meet face-to-face once a month in a public setting.

Around 17 people have applied to be mentors for this quarter, Norris said, and 10 mentees, though that number is growing. Mentors' careers range from financial services to counseling to academics to stay-at-home parents.

The organization wants to have more mentors than mentees in the program, as mentees will have the chance to look at some biographical info on the mentors before deciding who they'd like to meet.

"Our goal is that we don't run into somebody who's like, 'Wow, I really am interested in this hobby or this interest or field,' and we have no one to pair [them with,]" Norris said. "We want to be able to cover every spectrum."

Those interested in participating in Clockwise Connection, as a mentor or mentee, can apply online at clockinc.org. Mentors are required to undergo a background check before being accepted into the program.

The youth Norris works with at Clock were happy to hear about the program, he said, because they'll have the chance to meet people who may be like them, doing what they hope to do in the future.

Allen, who is treasurer of the Clock Inc. Board as well as a mentor in the program, said the mentorship programs she's been involved with in the past have had a more narrow focus, on subjects like careers and education. It'll be a nice change to have a more broad partnership, she said, and to give someone another supportive adult in their life to help them get to the future they want.

"I do still feel like a kid a lot of the time so it does seem it does seem a little … unnerving that I'm the grown up in the scenario, but the fact is that I have had a really successful career, I have made a fantastic life for myself, and everybody can, like that's just it," Allen said. "I want everybody to have that chance."