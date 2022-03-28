 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clock, Inc. to hold grand opening event for remodeled community center

062119-qct-qca-lgbt-05.jpg

Clock, Inc. LGBT+ Community Center donated pride flags that were placed on 3rd Avenue in Rock Island to celebration Pride Month.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER /

Clock, Inc. will hold a grand opening at its newly remodeled space at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28.

The LGBT+ community center for youth and adults is at 4102 46th Ave., Rock Island.

The center hosts weekly support groups, free and reduced counseling services, LGBT+ trainings, a clothing swap and workshops as well as serving as a live venue.

The grand opening will include a silent auction, tours of the new space, a ribbon cutting ceremony, a short program including area dignitaries, a sparkling wine toast, performances and food and beverages.

