Clock, Inc. to hold grand opening event for remodeled community center

Clock, Inc. will hold a grand opening at its newly remodeled space at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28.
The LGBT+ community center for youth and adults is at 4102 46th Ave., Rock Island.
The center hosts weekly support groups, free and reduced counseling services, LGBT+ trainings, a clothing swap and workshops as well as serving as a live venue.
The grand opening will include a silent auction, tours of the new space, a ribbon cutting ceremony, a short program including area dignitaries, a sparkling wine toast, performances and food and beverages.