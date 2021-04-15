Closed Davenport hotel comes down

A closed Davenport hotel was demolished Thursday.
The former Hotel Davenport and Conference Center, 5202 Brady St., Davenport, was torn down to make the lot marketable for redevelopment.
It had faced a number of fire, life safety and health code violations.
The hotel first opened in 1966 as a 150-room Holiday Inn with a restaurant, lounge and pool. It became a Clarion in 2006, and underwent several ownership changes after that.
Jay Shreeji 1 LLC, purchased it in the fall of 2017. In January 2018, a real estate broker with NAI Ruhl Commerical Co., said the Eldridge-based company was evaluating whether to keep the hotel and redevelop it, demolish it or repurpose it.
The building sits on 8 acres along 53rd Street, between Brady Street and Welcome Way, and has sat vacant for more than three years with lack of regular maintenance.
After an inspection last fall, the city declared the building unsafe, citing needed repairs to the building's foundation, plumbing, electrical and heating and cooling systems, as well as replacing broken or missing windows and doors.
The owner, Alex Patel, agreed to tear down the building at his expense and began preparations last month to begin demolition, Rich Oswald, neighborhood services director for the city of Davenport, said in February.
Patel has said he has no firm plans for the site.
The property is zoned C2 commercial, which allows for a host of commercial, retail, office and residential uses, such as drive-thru and other restaurants, condos, apartments, townhouses, bar, microbrewery, shops and more.
The site also qualifies for the city's Urban Revitalization Tax Exemption program, which seeks to encourage private investment in targeted areas of the city by softening the burden of higher property taxes that can result from new development.
The program provides a 100% property tax exemption over three years or a 10-year sliding scale for commercial and industrial construction, and a 10-year 100% exemption or a 10-year sliding scale for residential construction.