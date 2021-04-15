Closed Davenport hotel comes down

A closed Davenport hotel was demolished Thursday.

The former Hotel Davenport and Conference Center, 5202 Brady St., Davenport, was torn down to make the lot marketable for redevelopment.

It had faced a number of fire, life safety and health code violations.

The hotel first opened in 1966 as a 150-room Holiday Inn with a restaurant, lounge and pool. It became a Clarion in 2006, and underwent several ownership changes after that.

Jay Shreeji 1 LLC, purchased it in the fall of 2017. In January 2018, a real estate broker with NAI Ruhl Commerical Co., said the Eldridge-based company was evaluating whether to keep the hotel and redevelop it, demolish it or repurpose it.

The building sits on 8 acres along 53rd Street, between Brady Street and Welcome Way, and has sat vacant for more than three years with lack of regular maintenance.

After an inspection last fall, the city declared the building unsafe, citing needed repairs to the building's foundation, plumbing, electrical and heating and cooling systems, as well as replacing broken or missing windows and doors.