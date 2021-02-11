Closed Davenport hotel to come down; owner mulling future options for site

After an inspection this fall, the city sent the owner a notice on Sept. 1 declaring the building unsafe. City code enforcement officers said repairs were needed to the building's foundation, plumbing, electrical and heating and cooling systems, as well as replacing broken or missing windows and doors.

A final notice was sent on Oct. 12 after a re-inspection determined no work had been done to repair the code violations or demo the building. The owner subsequently agreed to tear down the building at his expense and began preparations last month to begin demolition, said Rich Oswald, neighborhood services director for the city of Davenport.

Oswald said the hotel owner is currently working on emptying out the building and selling what furniture and other items can be salvaged to prepare the site for demolition, including any required mold or asbestos removal.

Due to weather, Oswald said the owner is looking at an April completion.

Owner Alex Patel said he has no firm plans for the site. At one point, Patel envisioned anchoring the site with a smaller hotel and converting the remainder into new retail or office space. He said that is no longer his plan.