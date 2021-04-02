Closed since 2018, work begins on long-awaited replacement of Davenport bridge

Intersection safety improvements are set to begin at North Division Street and Northwest Boulevard on Monday, April 5. As a result, Division Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction through the intersection. And travel on Northwest Boulevard will be limited through the intersection in following weeks.

The intersection will be turned into a four-way stop for the duration of the project, which will widen the intersection, improve the shoulder, install designated left-turn lanes and upgrade traffic signals. All work is estimated to be complete by late June.

Roughly 80% of the project was funded through a grant from the Iowa DOT Traffic Safety Improvement Program.