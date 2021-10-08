 Skip to main content
Closure of westbound I-280 rescheduled
alert topical

  • Updated
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday that because of inclement weather, the westbound Interstate 280 closure has been rescheduled to 7 p.m. Monday.

It will last for approximately 16 hours.

The closure was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday. The closure is necessary to facilitate a concrete pour of the new westbound lanes of the Sgt. John Baker Jr. Memorial Bridge over the Mississippi River, according to a release from IDOT.

The closure does not affect Illinois-bound traffic on the bridge. Westbound traffic will be detoured to eastbound Illinois 92, northbound U.S. 67, southbound U.S. 61 and westbound Iowa 22.

Westbound I-280 is expected to reopen to traffic at 11 a.m. Tuesday, weather permitting.

The work is part of the three-year, $50 million bridge deck replacement and resurfacing project that began in March.

Man pleads not guilty to child porn

A Blue Grass man arrested in August for child pornography pleaded not guilty and demanded a speedy trial in a written arraignment filed Wednesday.

Scott Decker, 45, is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He allegedly sent 18 pornographic pictures and videos of children to another individual through a messaging system, according to an arrest affidavit.

The investigation started after the Scott County Sheriff’s Office received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited children, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

